Kerala government will implement the 'Kerala Flood Resilience Initiative' with experts from IITs. The project will use AI, ML and other tech to tackle floods and create a model for the country. Heavy rains have caused Rs 127.61 crore loss to crops.

The Keralam government has decided to implement the 'Kerala Flood Resilience Initiative' to scientifically address the impact of climate change and natural disasters, including extreme rainfall and floods in the state. A team of experts from IIT Roorkee, IIT Palakkad, and IIIT Kottayam met Chief Minister V D Satheesan as part of the initiative and presented a comprehensive framework for developing a state-of-the-art flood resilience system using advanced technologies.

The proposed initiative aims to develop a model that could be replicated across the country, with experts recommending scientific preparedness to tackle extreme rainfall, urban flooding, riverine floods, landslides, and other natural disasters. The initiative proposes the use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, remote sensing, hydrodynamic modelling, and high-precision rainfall forecasting systems to identify flood-prone areas in advance and issue accurate early warnings.

The expert team also recommended that measures to remove silt and sediment from rivers, lakes, and backwaters should be undertaken only after a scientific assessment of their potential impact on the environment and natural water flow.

The Chief Minister directed the Water Resources Department and the Disaster Management Department to conduct a detailed assessment of the project's technical feasibility, financial implications, and implementation mechanisms. The two departments have been asked to jointly examine the proposal and submit a report within one month. Further steps towards implementing the initiative in the state will be taken based on the report.

A high-level meeting on the initiative was attended by Revenue Minister AP Anilkumar, Environment Minister Sunny Joseph, Agriculture Minister T Siddique, Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph, and Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha (IAS), among others.

Agricultural Sector Hit Hard by Floods

Earlier on Sunday, Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique said that the heavy rainfall and flood situation in the state have severely affected the agriculture sector, with thousands of farmers and hectares of agricultural land impacted across districts. Highlighting the extent of the damage, Siddique said that 45,904 farmers have been seriously affected by the rainfall, while 9,332 hectares of agricultural land have suffered damage. He added that the estimated loss to the agriculture sector stands at Rs 127.61 crore. (ANI)