    Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas'

    Earlier in 2015, Prime Minister Modi received a special gift, a brown racehorse named Kanthaka, from his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg on his historic visit to this country.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first Indian Defence Minister to visit Mongolia, was on Wednesday gifted a majestic horse by the country's president, seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a similar gift from the leadership of this country.

    In a tweet, the defence shared the pictures of the white horse and said, "A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia."

     

    On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh called on Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and reviewed the strategic bilateral ties.

    In a tweet, Singh said, "Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia."

    The Prime Minister had also shot arrows as he tried his hand at archery at the traditional Mongolian Mini Naadam festival near Ulan Bator.

    The Indian defence minister is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

    Singh's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
