Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised, says Gadkari

Rear seat occupants who are not wearing seat belts would face penalties, according to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways. A notification in this regard will be released in the next three days.

Gadkari said that persons between the ages of 18 and 34 make up the majority of those killed in traffic accidents in India. Gadkari said that the one area in which he had failed in the previous eight years was reducing traffic accidents.

"We will advise that failure to use a seat belt while seated in the back seat of a vehicle will result in punishment within the next three days. Because of the accident involving Cyrus Mistry, I have determined that the back seat will include a seat belt alert similar to the one for the driver's seat," said Nitin Gadkari, adding that failure to use a seatbelt in a vehicle's back seats will result in punishment.

In addition, rear seat seat belt reminder systems will be added to automobiles and SUVs. The requirement that back seat passengers wear seat belts means that going forward, all passengers in vehicles and SUVs must do the same, or else a fine would be assessed.

The Minister also proposed using Indian musical instruments instead of automobile horns as a remedy for the growing levels of noise pollution. "My proposal is to substitute the sound of automobile horns with that of Indian instruments in order to lessen sound pollution," Gadkari remarked.

Gadkari said that the administration is also thinking about introducing electric buses widely in a number of locations. "A diesel bus costs Rs 150/km to operate. While operating an AC bus costs Rs 80/km and a non-AC vehicle costs Rs 49/km for electric buses," Gadkari added.

