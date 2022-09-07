Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered to be No 2 in TMC, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coal pilferage case in the national capital. This time he was grilled at CGO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata.

A team of Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the residence of West Bengal Law Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ghatak Moloy in connection with the alleged coal smuggling case.

The federal probe agency sleuths raided the residence of Mondal in Asansol. Meanwhile, reports also stated that the CBI is also carrying out searches at several locations in Kolkata.

The raid comes after Trinamool national general secretary and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjeee, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged case of coal pilferage.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered to be No 2 in TMC, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coal pilferage case in the national capital. This time he was grilled at CGO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata.

The probe agency had also interrogated his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee, her sister and her brother-in-law.

After coming out of the ED office, the TMC leader dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prove charges of wrongdoing and to put him behind bars.