    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    Captain Amit Joshi was deployed to serve with 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in Siachen Glacier. He froze to death on the Siachen Glacier on September 7, 2002

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    Following the footsteps of other youths from Himachal Pradesh, Captain Amit Joshi pursued his idea to join the defence forces. While growing up, he was selected for OTA Chennai and in 2002 he got commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Corps of EME.

    To receive field exposure, Captain Amit Joshi was deployed to serve with 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in Siachen Glacier. He and his men had to brave the inhospitable weather as well as the unprovoked firing by the enemy across the undefined border. 

    At the crucial Chaman Post on September 7, 2002, Captain Amit Joshi was supervising the operational activities. Freezing to death on Siachen Glaciers are common occurrences even today. Capt Amit Joshi too had to face a very hostile weather conditions and lost his battle of life. At the age of 25 years, he succumbed in the line of his duty.

