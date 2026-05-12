The Supreme Court grants bail to former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam and aide Sanjeev Lal in a money laundering case. The ED had arrested them after raids recovered over ₹32.20 crore cash linked to alleged commissions for government tenders.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam and his former personal secretary, Sanjeev Lal, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged collection of commissions from contractors in exchange for government tenders.

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A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh passed the order after hearing submissions from both the petitioners and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had arrested Alamgir Alam on May 15, 2024, days after conducting raids that led to the recovery of more than ₹32.20 crore in cash from premises linked to his associates.

ED's Opposition to Bail

While opposing bail before the top court, the ED described the allegations as extremely serious and argued that the case involved large-scale commission payments and laundering of proceeds of crime generated through the award of government tenders. The agency further contended that there was a possibility of the accused influencing witnesses if released from custody. It also informed the Court that statements of four key witnesses were yet to be recorded despite earlier directions issued by the apex court.

Why The High Court Denied Bail

Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had rejected the bail pleas of Alamgir Alam and Sanjeev Lal, prompting them to approach the Supreme Court. The High Court, while refusing relief earlier, had observed that the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi had rightly rejected Alamgir Alam's discharge plea after considering material indicating his "active and conscious role" in allegedly assisting co-accused persons, including Sanjeev Lal and Jahangir Alam, in the illegal collection of commissions connected to tenders floated by departments such as the Rural Works Department (RWD), Jharkhand State Rural Road Development Authority (JSRRDA), Road Construction Department South Division (RDSD) and Road Construction Department South Zone (RDSZ).

The High Court had also noted that the Special Court framed charges only after finding sufficient material to proceed against him and held that the trial court's orders did not warrant interference.

Petitioners' Arguments for Bail

Appearing for the petitioners before the Supreme Court, senior counsel argued that the prosecution's case substantially relied on statements made by co-accused persons while in custody. Counsel further submitted that no direct allegations had been levelled against Alamgir Alam and that no cash or incriminating material had been recovered from his residence.

The defence also pressed for bail on medical grounds, pointing out that the 77-year-old former minister had spent more than two years in custody and was suffering from age-related health complications.

Background of the Case

The case traces back to searches conducted by the ED on May 6, 2024, at premises linked to Sanjeev Lal, Jahangir Alam and others. During the raids, officials recovered ₹32.20 crore in cash from premises associated with Jahangir Alam. The agency also seized ₹10.05 lakh in cash and a diary from Sanjeev Lal's residence. According to investigators, the diary allegedly contained details of commission transactions and coded references to beneficiaries involved in the distribution of illegal funds.

Following the raids, the ED arrested Sanjeev Lal and Jahangir Alam on May 7, 2024. Alamgir Alam was subsequently summoned for questioning and arrested on May 15, 2024, after being interrogated for two consecutive days.

During the investigation, the ED attached assets worth ₹4.42 crore linked to Sanjeev Lal and also confiscated the ₹32.20 crore recovered during the searches. According to the agency, the investigation revealed that commission money was allegedly collected under the supervision of Sanjeev Lal and channelled to influential persons. The ED further alleged that a network of engineers managed the tender process and collected commissions from contractors, a portion of which was allegedly routed to senior government functionaries.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave and Advocate on Record (AOR) Sonam Gupta represented the petitioner Alamgir Alam. (ANI)