The Delhi HC has issued notice to the ED on the bail plea of alleged Naga insurgent Masasasong AO in a money laundering case. His plea cites serving half the maximum sentence and that a co-accused was granted bail on similar grounds.

Delhi HC Issues Notice on Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of alleged Naga insurgent Masasasong AO in a money laundering case. He is accused in the NIA and ED cases. His earlier bail in a money laundering case was rejected by the trial court in March. Justice Prateek Jalan on Thursday issued a notice to the ED and sought a status report. Nominal roll from the jail authorities has also been called.

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Grounds for Bail

Advocate Shubhi Shrivastav appeared for Masasasong and submitted that he has undergone a custody of three and a half year that is half of the maximum sentence prescribed for money laundering offences. The plea has stated that he has been in custody since 2022. His earlier bail was dismissed by the trial court on March 16, 2026. However, the court had granted bail to Alemla Jamir on the same grounds.

It is also the arguements of the petitioner that another accused was never arrested and he was charge-sheeted without arrest. It is further submitted that Masasasong AO is 49 years of age. He has aged parents of 90 years who live in a small village of Nagaland. They cannot come to Delhi to meet him. The petition has been filed through Shubhi Shrivastav. She said that the accused is ready to abide by any condition imposed by the court.

Case Background

An FIR was registered on December 17, 2019, against Alemla Jamir for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. On December 20, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took up the case and re-lodged the said FIR. During the course of the investigation, Masasasong AO was arrested and is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Thereafter, a case under PMLA was registered by the ED in 2021. He was arrested in 2022. (ANI)