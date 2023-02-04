Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    The ED alleged that these cash deposits were received by Gokhale when he was a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Sawai is understood to have been questioned about these instances and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate has questioned and recorded the statement of Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case in which TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale was recently arrested by the agency in Gujarat.

    Officials said that Sawai was questioned and confronted with Gokhale in Ahmedabad over three days earlier this week. A former banker, Sawai is considered to be a close aide of Gandhi, a former Congress president, and is stated to be heading his research team.

    Also read: 2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    The federal probe agency summoned Sawai after it arrested 35-year-old Gokhale on January 25 while he was in the Gujarat Police's custody in connection with alleged financial irregularities in raising funds through a crowdfunding platform.

    While seeking Gokhale's remand on that day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had informed a Ahmedabad court that when he was asked about Rs 23.54 lakh deposited in his bank account in cash over a year, Gokhale had told the agency that "this amount was given in cash by Alankar Sawai of the India National Congress for social media work and other consultancy".

    On being asked as to why Sawai had paid him in cash, Gokhale stated that only Sawai can answer this question, the ED told the court in its remand paper.

    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    "Further, on being asked regarding any written agreement with Alankar Sawai in respect of social media work he stated that it was only verbal agreement with Alankar Sawai," the agency said.

    The ED alleged that these cash deposits were received by Gokhale when he was a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Sawai is understood to have been questioned about these instances and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    In December last year, the state police arrested Gokhale from Delhi in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive interview with CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary Part 1

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order'

    Indian Railways cancels 327 trains on February 4, check train status before traveling

    Indian Railways cancels 327 trains on February 4, check train status

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing

    Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable vma

    Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable

    Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad' vma

    Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad'

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs KBFC: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon