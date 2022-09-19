Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation

    Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, said seeing the "overwhelming" public support for Congress and "resounding" response to the preparation for the yatra, the Narendra Modi-headed government at the Centre has brought the ED – "the Election Dept of BJP"- to target Shivakumar.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case.

    Earlier, the senior Congress leader termed the action of the ED as "harassment" and questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" was on and when the State Assembly session was underway.

    Also read: Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row

    Shivakumara, who is also an MLA, said he is ready to cooperate, but it is coming in the way of discharging his Constitutional and political duties.

    In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties."

    Also read: Kerala Governor shares videos of 2019 heckling incident; claims police stopped from making arrests

    On September 3, 2019, Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.

    Also read: Chandigarh University video scandal: 2 wardens suspended, 3 held over 'viral' clips

    "Such cowardly acts will strengthen our resolve to decimate the corrupt Bommai (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) government," he said.

    In May, the federal probe agency had filed the charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in the case based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department which had allegedly found “unaccounted and misreported” wealth linked to the Congress leader.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
