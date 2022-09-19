Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row

According to Punjab Police, the accused woman appeared to have shared a video of herself with a friend in Himachal Pradesh and no other objectionable videos were found. She was booked for voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that on directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a three-member all-women SIT has been constituted to investigate the Chandigarh University case, under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

In a video statement, Yadav said, "One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices seized and sent for forensic examination. The SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person to be spared, if found involved. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall to unverified rumours. Let’s work together for peace in society."

On Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was arrested after the protests broke out allegedly over rumours that a university hostel resident recorded objectionable videos of several students.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) in the case, six women alleged the 22-year-old made their videos and shared them. But police said the accused only shared her own video, which was not uploaded on any site but went to three people.

The university rejected reports that claimed videos of several students were leaked on social media and some of them attempted suicide.

Himachal Pradesh Police chief Sanjay Kundu said the 31-year-old was detained at the request of Punjab Police for their probe into his involvement in the case. He promised zero tolerance for crimes against women.

Earlier on Sunday, the Himachal Police detained another person in Rohru at the request of the Punjab Police.