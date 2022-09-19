Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Governor shares videos of 2019 heckling incident; claims police stopped from making arrests

    Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan releases footage of the heckling he encountered during his speech in the Indian History Congress address in Kannur in 2019

    Kerala Governor shares videos of 2019 heckling incident; claims police stopped from making arrests
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday presented evidence to the media about a Rajya Sabha member, who is currently a part of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office, trying to stop the police from performing their duty and arrest those who heckled him during his  2019 Indian History Congress address in Kannur.

    Sharing some video clips of the incident, the Kerala Governor said that the heckling was part of a conspiracy to frighten him into not speaking in public. Before releasing the videos, the Governor cited Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code, which terms any assault upon the Governor as an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

    Also Read: Explained: Why Iranian women are chopping off hair, burning hijab

    "These things happen in a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me. Chief Minister's Private Secretary KK Ragesh can be seen in the video preventing the police from discharging their functions," he said while the video was shown. To note, Ragesh was a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2019 when the protest happened against the Governor during the Indian History Congress address in Kannur. Later, Ragesh was appointed as the private secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    The protesters came with big placards, which could not have been prepared spontaneously, the Governor said, adding that the people who were heckling him were not from Kerala but rather from Jamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Aligarh Muslim University. 

    The Governor claimed that Ragesh came down from the stage while his address was still on and stopped the police. He went on to lament that Kerala is ruled by a front with a convener who is banned from travelling by air.

    The Governor also released to the media letters written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to him assuring that there would be no government interference in the affairs of state universities.

    Also Read: Surgeon booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Jodhpur

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row AJR

    Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row

    Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city, Puja, Havans in Rajasthan; all about it - adt

    Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city; all about it

    Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police during Samajwadi Party s march to UP Assembly Yogi Adityanath reacts gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav stopped by police during party's march to UP Assembly

    President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    Chandigarh university video scandal 2 wardens suspended 3 held over viral clips gcw

    Chandigarh University video scandal: 2 wardens suspended, 3 held over 'viral' clips

    Recent Stories

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment to launch 1st model on October 7 gcw

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment, to launch 1st model on October 7

    Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row AJR

    Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row

    football Serie A 2022-23: Is Massimiliano Allegri future uncertain after another Juventus defeat? Assistant coach Marco Landucci answers-ayh

    Serie A: Is Allegri's future uncertain after another Juventus defeat? Assistant coach Landucci answers

    Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city, Puja, Havans in Rajasthan; all about it - adt

    Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city; all about it

    Brahmastra box office Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend drb

    Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon