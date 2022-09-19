Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandigarh University video scandal: 2 wardens suspended, 3 held over 'viral' clips

    Following massive protests by Chandigarh University students over leaked videos of women students, the administration accepted their demands and also called off classes for six days.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Authorities at Chandigarh University have called off courses for six days until September 24 in response to student protests over claims that a female student had captured and circulated videos of a number of female students.

    Around 1:30 am on Monday, protests were suspended when the administration agreed to the students' requests. Two dormitory wardens have been suspended as part of further measures taken by the varsity. The timing of the hostels has also altered, and all of the wardens are being reassigned.

    Authorities have so far apprehended three people in connection with the suspected creation and distribution of inappropriate recordings of female students at the university: a student, a 23-year-old guy from Himachal Pradesh who is rumoured to be her lover, and his 31-year-old acquaintance.

    The students said that there were leaked videos of approximately 60 ladies having showers in the dorm. However, the university said in a statement that just one video had been distributed. Furthermore, the accused recorded and distributed it. According to them, the girl produced the video and shared it with her buddy in Himachal Pradesh on her own.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. "Sad to hear of the incident at Chandigarh University. Our daughters are our pride. We have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Whoever is guilty will face strict action. I am constantly in touch with the administration. I appeal to all of you to avoid rumours."

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
