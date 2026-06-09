TMC MP Mahua Moitra has slammed a rebel faction of her party, calling them 'traitors'. She stated that under the anti-defection law, even if they get a two-thirds majority, their only option is to merge with the BJP, citing a court verdict.

'Only option is to merge with BJP': Moitra to rebel faction

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed the rebel faction of the party, terming them "traitors" and said even if they get two-thirds MPs, "which they have not", the only option "is to merge with BJP along with two-thirds of the political party".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She said in a post on X that the matter has been settled in a court verdict. "Even if traitors get 19 MPs (2/3) which they have not - only option is to merge with BJP along with 2/3 of political party. Bhupinder Yadav & @loksabhaspeaker cannot create separate political party or faction. 5 judge bench in Subhash Desai vs. Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra (2023), settled this," she said.

TMC faces internal turmoil

Trinamool Congress is facing an internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Earlier on Monday, Moitra launched a sharp attack on a dissident faction within her party, reacting to reports that a group of TMC MPs may extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"MPs won in 2024 on the TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA," Moitra said in a post on X.

"All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now--resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket," she said.

Moitra further threw down the gauntlet to the dissidents, saying, "Let's see what big heroes you are."

The anti-defection law requires a faction to have at least two-thirds of the party's strength to avoid automatic disqualification. (A

The party had earlier faced rebellion by its MLAs, with expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee stating that 58 TMC legislators have been given recognition in the assembly as the opposition group. (ANI)