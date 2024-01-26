Modi's leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

Vladimir Putin praised India as a reliable partner and highlighted its economic growth under Modi's leadership. He emphasized the significance of India's independent foreign policy for joint efforts and expressed confidence in India's reliability as a cooperative partner

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's global standing, allowing the country to pursue an independent foreign policy despite external pressures. Speaking at an event held in the Student House of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Kaliningrad, Putin lauded India as a reliable partner, highlighting its economic development under Modi's leadership.

Addressing Indian students' queries, Putin stated that the West cannot manipulate India politically due to its robust leadership. He emphasized India's impressive economic growth and development rates, attributing them to Modi's leadership. Putin noted that India's pursuit of an independent foreign policy is a challenging feat in today's world, given its large population of 1.5 billion people.

Putin emphasized the importance of India's independent foreign policy, stating that it provides predictability in joint efforts and helps forecast partners' actions in the medium and long term. He expressed confidence in India's reliability as a cooperative partner, citing the absence of decisions contrary to its national interest.

The event took place at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, a multifunctional complex that includes co-working spaces, areas for creativity and relaxation, music and recording studios, and dance and e-sports rooms. Putin inspected a model of the IKBFU campus, Kantiana, under construction, emphasizing its focus on medicine, IT, engineering, chemistry, and pedagogy.

On the sidelines of Russian Student Day, Putin encouraged students to excel in studies to actively participate in the world's rapid and transformative developments. He highlighted the need to stay informed and engaged to navigate the dynamic global landscape successfully. The interaction between Putin and Indian students showcased the strong diplomatic ties between Russia and India, with mutual respect for each other's leadership and commitment to fostering cooperation in various fields.