World sees India as 'Vishwa mitr': Sudhanshu Trivedi on PM Modi receiving Mauritius' highest civilian honour

PM Narendra Modi received Mauritius' highest civilian award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. This marks his 21st international honor. He dedicated it to Indian migrants in Mauritius and pledged to strengthen India-Mauritius strategic ties further.

ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, on Wednesday. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi reacted to the development and said that it is a matter of immense pride for all the 140 crore Indians.

He added that it shows how the relations under PM Modi with the various countries have transcended beyond the utility factor of economic, military, or diplomatic aspects. Trivedi said that the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Mitr'.

"It is a matter of pride for all 140 crore Indians. The PM has now become a unique leader of the world who has received the highest civilian awards from 21 countries, including 9 Muslim countries. This shows that under PM Modi, our relations with various countries have transcended beyond the utility factor of economic, military, or diplomatic aspects. Now, they have reached a different level where different countries are feeling a positive sentimental attachment and respect towards India. Now, the world is looking at India as 'Vishwa Mitr'...", Sudhanshu Trivedi said to reporters on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, announced the highest award for PM Modi. Only five foreign dignitaries have got this title, and among them is Nelson Mandela, who received it in 1998. This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

PM Modi dedicated the award to the Indians who migrated to Mauritius and contributed to the nation's vibrant diversity. "I accept this award with a sense of humility and gratitude. I dedicate it to your ancestors who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago and to all their generations. Through their hard work, they wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity," he said.

PM Modi further said that he was committed to enhancing the India-Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights.

"I also embrace this honour as a responsibility and reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance India-Mauritius Strategic Partnership to greater heights," he said. (ANI)

