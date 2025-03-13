Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 13: THESE cities to witness scorching temperatures; check forecast here

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 13: Maharashtra faces extreme heat on Thursday, with temperatures rising in various cities.

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 13: Maharashtra is set to experience extremely hot weather on Thursday, with temperatures soaring across multiple cities. The risk of dehydration and heatstroke is high. Residents should minimize their outdoor activities. Staying hydrated is crucial to avoid health complications.

Mumbai
Max Temperature: 38°C 
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
The risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses is high, so staying indoors and drinking plenty of fluids is advised.
 

article_image2

Pune
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Those planning to step out should carry water, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Nagpur
Max Temperature: 41°C 
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
The heat is expected to be dangerous, and residents are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. 


article_image3

Thane
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
The risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration remains high, so it’s best to avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor activities.

Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief

Nashik
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
While the morning may be relatively cool, the heat will increase as the day progresses. If stepping out is unavoidable, wearing sunscreen, carrying water, and avoiding direct sun exposure is essential.

