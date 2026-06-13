Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the Modi govt's achievements over 12 years, citing progress since 2014. He said India moved from 'policy paralysis' to development in welfare, infrastructure, and security under PM Modi's leadership.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the past 12 years, stating that the country had witnessed progress across sectors since 2014.

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Addressing the media in Jaipur, Sharma said India had faced several challenges before 2014, including "policy paralysis, systemic corruption, high inflation," and economic instability.

"I would like to remind you that before 2014, our country was grappling with challenges such as policy paralysis, systemic corruption, high inflation, and a fragile economic situation. However, since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you have all witnessed how he has worked to advance the nation across every sector," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Key Achievements

Sharma said the Centre had focused on welfare initiatives, infrastructure development, curbing terrorism and Naxalism, and enhancing India's standing globally.

"Whether it involves welfare schemes for the poor, infrastructure development initiatives, the eradication of terrorism and Naxalism, or India's rising global stature--you have seen it all," he said.

PM Modi: The 'Pradhan Sevak'

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Modi, describing himself as a "Pradhan Sevak" in Parliament and said the Prime Minister had worked for the youth, women, farmers and labourers.

"I also wish to mention that in the Central Hall of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated himself as a 'Pradhan Sevak' (Prime Servant). He stated that he had come to work for the nation's youth, women, farmers, and labourers; you can see that the Prime Minister has indeed worked with these four pillars in mind, and the results are right before you," Sharma said.

Motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

The CM further said Prime Minister Modi's governance had been guided by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.'

"He (PM Modi) adopted the motto--'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, Effort of all) --and over the past twelve years, you have seen these resolutions come to fruition," Sharma added.