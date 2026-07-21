AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Modi govt for a 'brutal' lathi-charge on unarmed students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He said students were peacefully marching when police attacked them, causing severe injuries.

Kejriwal Accuses Modi Govt of 'Brutal' Attack on Students

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of "brutally" attacking unarmed students during the protest march towards the Parliament over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, stating that police used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators demanding reforms in the examination system. Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal stated that the protestors were marching peacefully when they were subjected to a lathi-charge by Delhi Police. "The Modi government attacked these children with extreme brutality. These children were unarmed; they had no weapons, no sticks, no batons--nothing at all. They were peacefully heading toward Parliament. They were brutally lathi-charged. Several children suffered head injuries, while many others had their bones broken--their hands and legs were fractured. Modi Ji has attacked these children with immense cruelty," Kejriwal said.

He further alleged that repeated paper leaks reflected the government's failure to conduct examinations fairly and said students were only demanding an end to such incidents. "The students were only demanding one thing: that paper leaks must stop. On one hand, Modi Ji is an unsuccessful Prime Minister who cannot properly conduct even a single examination--papers leak every year, all exams get leaked. And when students demand an end to paper leaks, they are beaten with batons," he said.

Helpline Launched for Detained Students

Kejriwal also claimed that several students had been detained and false cases registered against them following the protest. He said a helpline had been launched to trace missing students and provide legal assistance. "Modi Ji has no children of his own, which is why he does not understand what it means to have children. All these students are our children; they belong to someone's parents. Unleashing batons on them like this is wrong. Modi Ji has become extremely arrogant, and such arrogance is not right. Fake FIRs and false cases have been registered against many students, and several have been arrested. Some parents don't even know where their children are--they appear to be missing. Since this morning, we launched a helpline. Based on the messages received, I have personally visited police stations and freed around 70 to 80 children," he said.

Calling on students to continue their agitation, Kejriwal urged them not to lose courage and reiterated the protesters' demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a fair examination system, an end to paper leaks and reforms in the education sector.

Kejriwal Visits Police Stations to Secure Release

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Kejriwal said he had visited Mandir Marg Police Station after receiving information about detained protesters. "Reached Mandir Marg Police Station. Not 11, but 17 youth have been arrested here. Now 6 are being taken to Parliament PS. After getting 11 released, we will proceed to Parliament PS to get the balance 6 also released. In the meanwhile, 60 have been released from Ashok Vihar," he posted.

Police Register FIRs, Investigation Underway

Reached mandir marg police station. Not 11, but 17 youth have been arrested here. Now 6 are being taken to parliament PS. After getting 11 released, we will proceed to parliament PS to get the balance 6 also released. In the meanwhile, 60 have been released from ashok vihar — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2026 Earlier in the day, Kejriwal wrote to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma seeking details of FIRs registered and individuals detained following Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar.

In his letter, he requested that the lists of those booked and detained be placed in the public domain so that legal assistance could be provided. The developments came a day after protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak turned violent during a march towards Parliament. Delhi Police have registered five FIRs in connection with alleged stone-pelting, vandalism and unlawful assembly.

According to police, more than 118 police personnel were injured in the clashes, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries. Police said they are examining over 250 videos, including CCTV, drone and body-camera footage, and are investigating whether social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram were used to mobilise participants before the violence. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. (ANI)