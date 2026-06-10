BJP celebrates as PM Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398-day record. Leaders congratulate Modi, with BS Yediyurappa highlighting GDP growth and the abrogation of Article 370.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up banners in the national capital celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure completion on Wednesday. PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office.

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He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

Yediyurappa Congratulates PM Modi

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also congratulated PM Modi. In an X post, he wrote, "Today marks a historic milestone in Bharat's democratic journey as Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in independent India's history. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Modi ji. May he continue to lead Bharat to even greater heights in the years ahead."

In an open letter, Yediyurappa noted the growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), abrogation of Article 370 and schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as achievements under PM Modi's NDA government in the last 12 years. "Today, June 10, 2026, Bharat witnesses a milestone that will be written in golden letters in the history of our republic. You have completed 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister of India, surpassing the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as an elected leader after India's first general elections. You are now the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of independent India. This distinction was earned not once but three times over, as crores of Indians renewed their trust in you in 2014, 2019, and 2024. I write to you on behalf of every citizen who has watched Bharat's story change in real time, to offer our deepest congratulations and our heartfelt gratitude," the BJP leader wrote.

Economic Transformation

Hailing India's GDP growth, he said that the country moved from "red tape to red carpet." He wrote, "History will record the economic transformation of your tenure as one of independent India's most remarkable chapters. When you took office in May 2014, India ranked 11th among the world's economies with a nominal GDP of approximately USD 2 trillion. Today, India stands as the world's 4th largest economy, having surpassed France, the United Kingdom, and Japan in rapid succession, with a GDP of over USD 4.18 trillion... India has moved from 'Red Tape to Red Carpet'."

Social Welfare Schemes

"The greater story, however, is the human story. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana gave clean cooking gas to over 10 crore families, most of them women who had bent over smoky chulhas for decades. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana opened over 58 crore bank accounts, setting a Guinness World Record in its very first week, and brought millions into formal finance for the first time in their lives," the letter read.

Abrogation of Article 370

"There are decisions only the truly courageous make. On August 5, 2019, your government abrogated Article 370, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir that had kept the region apart from the national mainstream for 70 years. It was the Jan Sangh's founding grievance. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had given his life at the altar of this very demand. And yet, decade after decade, it remained undone," the former Karnataka CM added.

NDA Conclave to Review Schemes, 'Viksit Bharat' Roadmap

Meanwhile, the NDA will hold a meeting at the Bharat Mandapam today. Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from all 22 NDA-ruled states and union territories will gather for a crucial conclave. PM Modi will chair the meeting, joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key Union Ministers. The meeting is timed as the coalition hits its 12-year milestone at the Centre, and the agenda is packed with a review of flagship schemes and infrastructure projects to ensure benefits reach the last mile, a stocktake of the 'Viksit Bharat' roadmap for 2047, discussion on the West Asia crisis, a source said. (ANI)