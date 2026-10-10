Modhera, India's first 24x7 solar-powered village, is now embracing green mobility. Residents are adopting electric vehicles supported by a new solar-powered charging station, part of the Solar Village Modhera 2.0 initiative.

Modhera, known as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village, is extending its clean-energy initiative towards green mobility, with residents adopting electric vehicles and solar-powered charging infrastructure supporting the transition.

Solar Village 2.0: Integrating Green Mobility

Under Solar Village Modhera 2.0, the village is integrating renewable energy with everyday transportation. The broader project includes a 6 MW solar power plant and a 15 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), supporting the use of clean energy beyond household electricity consumption.

Community Charging and Economic Savings

An electric vehicle charging station has also been established near the Sun Temple, allowing residents to charge their vehicles using solar-generated electricity. “An electric vehicle charging station has also been set up near the Solar Temple, with its power supply coming from the solar ground-mounted power plant. People can use it to charge their vehicles, helping them save on petrol and diesel and reduce carbon emissions. This charging station provides an additional benefit to the community,” said Dilip Kumar, Deputy Engineer at Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

The shift towards electric mobility is also gaining relevance for residents who depend on two-wheelers for daily commuting and small business activities. With electric bikes and scooters becoming part of local travel, residents see an opportunity to reduce their dependence on conventional fuels. “This will help us save a significant amount of petrol and diesel. With solarisation, we are able to travel several kilometres and carry out various small businesses and daily activities at a lower cost,” said Bharatbhai Suthar, a resident of Modhera village.

Powering Households with Solar Energy

Solar energy is also contributing to household electricity needs, with residents using it to operate appliances ranging from televisions and refrigerators to air conditioners and washing machines. “With the solar system, we are able to run many household appliances such as the refrigerator, TV, AC, household flour mill and washing machine. We benefit greatly from using solar energy for these appliances,” said Khushi Bharatbhai Patel, another resident of the village.

A Blueprint for Sustainable Rural Living

Modhera’s clean-energy initiative builds on its solar-powered infrastructure by linking electricity generation, battery storage and electric vehicle charging. The approach highlights how renewable energy can support both household needs and local transportation, while helping residents reduce fuel expenses and carbon emissions. As the village expands its use of solar energy, the integration of green mobility offers a model for exploring sustainable transportation in rural areas. (ANI)