Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched revamped MoD and DoD websites in 22 languages. He also met Greek officials in Athens to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, joint talks, and industry collaboration.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday launched the revamped websites of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Department of Defence (DoD). The modern, accessible and user-friendly platforms are fully compliant with the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) 3.0 and the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) 3.0.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the websites provide seamless access to information on MoD policies, initiatives, activities, notifications, defence-related updates, and other important resources for citizens, stakeholders, and users. The content is available in 22 Indian official languages, ensuring wider outreach and improved accessibility. The website can be accessed at www.mod.gov.in.

The initiative aligns with the Government's vision of Digital India and e-Governance, promoting transparency, efficiency, accessibility, and citizen-centric delivery of information through a secure and modern digital platform.

India-Greece Defence Cooperation

Last week, Defence Secretary Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence, Athanasios Davakis, in Athens, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

Highlighting the engagement on social media, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations wrote on X, "Deputy Minister of National Defence of Greece Mr Athanasios Davakis received Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Ministry of National Defence in Athens." It further noted, "Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity-building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges."

Singh met Greece's Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alexandra Papadopoulou, where they discussed the evolving defence and strategic partnership.

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