DMK president MK Stalin slammed the TVK government as ineffective, citing controversies involving Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar and MLA Arul Vignesh, while questioning Chief Minister Vijay's silence on the state's escalating criminal incidents.

MK Stalin Targets TVK Government Citing Two Major Recent Controversies

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Monday launched an attack on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, describing the administration as "directionless and ineffective" and citing two recent controversies involving the ruling party. Speaking at a wedding function in the family of former minister KN Nehru, amid an upcoming by-election in Tiruchirappalli East, Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu was witnessing "what can only be described as a directionless and ineffective government."

"They (TVK) promised to bring about a change. But the Chief Minister, who played the role of a hero in films, is now behaving like a villain in governance," he said. Stalin alleged that criminal incidents were being reported across the state and claimed that TVK functionaries had been named as accused in several cases. "Even those who were projected as members of a disciplined and morally upright force are now facing allegations of sexual harassment and crimes," he said.

Referring to two recent controversies, Stalin alleged that a complainant had been attacked by the Deputy Speaker and that a district Collector in Kallakurichi had been harassed by an MLA. He also criticised Chief Minister Vijay for allegedly remaining silent on the issues. "In one incident, the complainant himself was attacked by the Deputy Speaker. In Kallakurichi, a district Collector was allegedly harassed by an MLA. It was DMK MP Kanimozhi who brought this issue to light. However, the Chief Minister has remained silent," he said, adding that the situation "will change."

Stalin was referring to allegations that TVK MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector. However, Arul Vignesh has denied DMK MP Kanimozhi's allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in “dirty politics”. The second case involves Karthik Kumar, a Thuraiyur resident and TVK member, who had reportedly approached the MLA's office several times seeking basic facilities in his ward. However, he alleged that no action had been taken on his complaints. On November 8, Karthik Kumar met Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar at Manachanallur to submit a petition regarding the civic issues. However, according to allegations, Ravi Shankar verbally abused and physically assaulted him without accepting the petition. A video purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media, triggering controversy. Subsequently, another video in which Karthik Kumar claimed that no such incident had taken place also surfaced, raising further allegations that he had been threatened and forced to record the statement. Karthik Kumar, who sustained injuries in the alleged assault, was admitted to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for treatment. (ANI)