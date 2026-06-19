Sukma administration's 'Samanvay-24x7 Call Centre' is connecting villagers with government schemes through phone calls in local languages. This has led to positive outcomes, while a healthcare facility in Maoist-hit Minpa is now a Sub-Health Centre.

The Sukma administration in Chhattisgarh has adopted a new way to deliver information about government schemes. Now, details reach out to people through phone calls. The Administration's 'Samanvay-24x7 Call Centre' at the District Collector's office not only informs beneficiaries about the schemes but also ensures the right person receives the benefit, and their problems are resolved quickly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sukma, Collector, Amit Kumar, told ANI that the new initiative has found a good response from the beneficiaries "... The call centre started by the district administration has become an effective link between villagers and officials. Operators speak directly in local languages and explain various government schemes. Each day, 400 to 500 calls are made to connect with beneficiaries. We have received positive outcomes, and soon we are going to include WhatsApp."

Call Centre operator, Saurabh Yadav, told ANI that the grievances are redressed in a time-bound manner. , "... Beneficiaries of schemes like PM Awas Yojana, pensions, Ayushman cards and others are called directly and informed of their benefits. Their Complaints are immediately forwarded to the concerned department for solution..."

Healthcare Transformation in Minpa

Meanwhile, what began as a makeshift two-bed healthcare facility in the remote village of Minpa in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has now evolved into a Sub-Health Centre equipped with telemedicine services and is on track to receive National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

Located in an area that was once considered a Maoist stronghold and remained largely isolated due to security concerns, Minpa has witnessed significant changes in recent years, particularly after the establishment of security camps and improved connectivity. "Minpa Sub Health Centre is a top-performing facility in our entire district. According to the vision of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, an adequate number of healthcare workers have been deployed here. Minpa, which was once deeply impacted by the menace of naxalism, is now emerging as a major healthcare hub," Sukma Collector Amit Kumar told ANI earlier. (ANI)