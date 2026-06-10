Singer Badshah has sparked fresh curiosity among fans after sharing a photo with a mystery woman on social media. His cryptic caption about the universe bringing people together has fuelled speculation and widespread discussion online.

Rapper and singer Badshah is once again the talk of the town on social media. He recently shared a few pictures on his Instagram account with an unknown woman, which has kicked off all kinds of speculation among his fans. In the photos, Badshah is seen holding the woman's hand in a field. However, her face is not visible in any of the pictures, which has made people on social media even more curious.

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Fans make wild guesses on Instagram post

Along with the pictures, Badshah wrote a short but interesting caption. He said, “The universe has its own strange way of bringing people into your life.” As soon as he posted this, the comments section blew up with all sorts of questions from fans. Many people guessed that the woman in the pictures could be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. One fan wrote, "Is that Hania Aamir?" while another user asked, "Looks like it's Hania?" Some also speculated that this could be part of a new music video or project.

Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi?

Badshah's personal life has also been in the news lately. According to media reports, the rapper-singer has married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife. Although Badshah has not made any official announcement about this, some pictures that have surfaced on social media have only intensified the buzz.

Isha Rikhi's mother's post adds to the talk

The wedding news gained more traction after Isha Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared some pictures on Instagram. In these photos, Badshah and Isha Rikhi are seen performing traditional wedding rituals. They were also seen exchanging garlands in the presence of family and close friends. In the pictures and video clips, both were seen in traditional wedding outfits, leading to guesses that this could be a glimpse from a private wedding ceremony.

Badshah was in controversy over 'Tateeree' song

Recently, Badshah was also caught in a controversy over his Haryanvi song 'Tateeree', which was released in March 2026. The song was criticised by many people. Critics said that the song showed girls in school uniforms dancing in a Haryana Roadways bus and making some objectionable gestures. The song's lyrics and some scenes also became a cause for controversy. Several social organisations, the women's commission, and others raised objections to it.

Badshah made changes to the song after the controversy

After the controversy escalated, Badshah decided to remove the parts of the song that were considered objectionable. In April 2026, he released a new version of the song, with the controversial parts removed. In a statement on Instagram, Badshah said, "I want to tell the people of Haryana and the world that in the past few weeks, we have paid attention to the concerns raised by government officials, the women's commission, social workers, and others regarding our song 'Tateeree'." He added, "Based on this, we have made the necessary changes and removed the part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the emotions behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important." The updated version of the song was released on April 14, 2026.

Badshah is constantly in the news on social media

On one hand, the mysterious Instagram post has made fans very curious, while on the other, his personal life and recent controversies are also hot topics. For now, fans are eager to find out who the woman in the pictures is and whether this is a hint towards a new project, a relationship, or some other special announcement.