'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday (June 18) took suo-moto cognisance of the recent clash between a crowd and police official in Gujarat's Junagadh district. The child rights body raised concerns over several minors, who were seen taking part in the clash, throwing stones at police.

The NCPCR has written a letter to district's superintendent of police asking to act within seven days.

In a letter, the NCPCR said, "The commission has taken suo-moto cognisance under Section 13(1)(j) of CPCR Act, 2005 of a video circulation on Twitter wherein it has been brought to the notice that a massive violence took place in Junagadh. Through the said video, it is evident that many minor children have been seen stone pelting and are further seen to be a part of the mob."

Following the civic organization's visit to a mosque close to Majevadi Gate as part of its anti-encroachment campaign, a fight broke out that resulted in one person's death and at least five police officers being hurt.

On Friday night, as many as 174 people have been detained in connection with the incident that saw around 500-600 protesters pelting stones and clashing with police near Majevadi Darwaja dargah. The police lobbed tear gas shells and baton-charged the protesters to control the situation.

The commission alleged that there is a breach of Sections 83(2) and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 along with other relevant provision of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act talks about rigorous imprisonment for around seven years along with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to those adults or adult groups for using children to carry out illegal activities either individually or as a gang.

Under Section 75 of the same act, an individual can be punished for assaulting, abandoning, abusing or wilfully neglecting children.