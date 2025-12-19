Delhi Metro, India’s largest metro network, efficiently connects the capital and neighbouring cities via 12 lines. It ensures fast, safe travel, and smooth interchanges. Learn more about Delhi Metro Museum showcasing metro planning and construction.

The Delhi Metro is the backbone of the capital’s transport system. Every day, it helps people travel quickly, safely, and affordably across Delhi and neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Ghaziabad. Managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), it is the largest metro network in India, with 12 colour-coded lines serving thousands of passengers daily.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Largest Interchange Station

While stations like Hauz Khas and Rajiv Chowk are famous for their high footfall, the largest interchange station in Delhi is Kashmere Gate. This station is vital because it allows passengers to switch between three major metro lines: the Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre), and the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh). By connecting three routes at one location, it plays a key role in keeping the city’s metro network efficient and accessible.

Kashmere Gate Metro Station

Kashmere Gate Metro Station is designed to handle huge crowds. It features wide escalators and elevators, making it easier for commuters to move around, and also offers food and beverage outlets for those on the go. Right outside the metro exit is a busy bus station, ensuring smooth transfers between metro and bus services for thousands of daily travellers.

Kashmere Gate is more than a metro station; it is a central hub that keeps Delhi moving. For anyone travelling across the city, Kashmere Gate is an essential stop and a glimpse into Delhi’s modern transport system.

Delhi Metro Museum Opens Today

Adding to its significance, the Delhi Metro Museum has opened at Supreme Court Metro Station today i.e., December 19, 2025. The museum is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and remains closed on Mondays and public holidays. Entry is priced at just ₹10 per person. The museum gives visitors an insight into the planning and construction of the Delhi Metro, showcasing underground tunnelling, advanced machinery, and strict safety measures. It is an educational experience that highlights how the metro transformed commuting in the capital.

Also read: Delhi Metro Museum Opens to Public, Showcasing 30 Years of Journey