    Government eyes no-fly list inclusion for hoax bomb threat makers as flight chaos soars

    Amid a surge in hoax threats targeting commercial flights, the Indian government has announced its intention to place individuals responsible for these threats on the no-fly list.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    As commercial flights face an alarming surge in hoax threats, the government is stepping up efforts to crack down on this growing menace by considering a bold move—placing individuals who issue these threats on the no-fly list. In June, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) put forth a proposal to the Union aviation ministry, suggesting that such offenders be banned from flying. “BCAS had not identified the relevant law to base this move on. We will work it out,” a senior aviation ministry official stated, reported Times of India.

    With airlines bearing the brunt of the disruption, they are demanding swift and decisive action.

    Air India has already signaled its intent to pursue legal action against those responsible for hoax threats, aiming to recover the significant financial losses incurred. Both airlines and passengers are urging the aviation ministry to implement the no-fly list deterrent without delay.

    On Wednesday, for the third consecutive day, two flights were targeted. An Akasa flight from Delhi to Bangalore had to return to Delhi, and an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad. Earlier this week, a string of threats disrupted over 10 flights, including Air India’s Delhi-Chicago flight, which was diverted to a remote Canadian town, and another from Mumbai to New York, forced to return to Delhi.

    BCAS Director-General Zulfiquar Hasan issued a stern warning to those behind these hoax threats. “All standard operating procedures were followed. All our flights are safe and the Indian skies are absolutely safe. We are confident of tracing all those behind these threat messages, and very strict action under law will be taken against all of them. Police across the country are cooperating in ensuring this happens.” Despite the threats, Hasan reassured travelers, emphasizing, “there is zero risk in flying.”

    Bomb threat to Air India Delhi-Chicago flight

    Over 200 passengers left stranded in the remote sub-Arctic town of Iqaluit, Canada, after Air India’s Delhi-Chicago flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to a bomb threat, finally continued their journey aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force Airbus A330. However, their checked-in baggage remained behind. The original AI 127 crew was unable to fly due to duty time limitations, and the small town lacked sufficient accommodation for the stranded passengers and crew. In response, arrangements were made to fly the passengers onward, with a replacement Air India crew set to retrieve the aircraft and baggage.

    Canada’s national defense minister, Bill Blair, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “With passengers from Air India flight 127 stranded in Iqaluit, after an emergency landing due to a bomb threat, we have approved a request to have Canadian Armed Forces provide an airlift to get passengers safely to their destination in Chicago.”

    In a statement, Air India confirmed that the passengers of AI 127 were en route to Chicago: “Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that took off from Iqaluit at 3:54 am (UTC) and is expected to land in Chicago at 7:48 am (UTC). We thank the Canadian authorities and Iqaluit airport for their support and assistance extended to passengers and Air India during this unexpected disruption.”

