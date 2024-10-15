BREAKING: Air India Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada's Iqaluit Airport after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. The safety of passengers and crew was prioritized during the incident. Further details about the situation are awaited as authorities conduct investigations.

"Flight Al127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada," the airline said.

The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol, as per the airline's statement on X. "Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume."

It further said, "Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously." Air India is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers, and will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline, the airline stated.

