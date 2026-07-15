Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu reviewed the Dholera International Airport project, noting 80% completion. He highlighted its strategic importance, integration with industry, and aims for inauguration by September or October.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing construction and development of the Dholera International Airport in Gujarat. Accompanied by the Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, and key representatives from the Government of Gujarat and the Dholera International Airport consortium, the Minister on Monday assessed the project's milestones and finalised the strategic roadmap for its completion, according to a press release.

The Minister emphasised the national significance of the project, stating that Dholera International Airport is not merely a regional asset for Ahmedabad or Gujarat, but a landmark project of immense strategic importance for the entire country. He noted that this is the first airport project of its kind in India to be seamlessly integrated alongside a manufacturing hub, a futuristic green city, and a semiconductor cluster. "Our primary objective is to complete this project as swiftly as possible and fast-track its inauguration. The unprecedented level of collaboration and active involvement of both the Central Government and the Government of Gujarat is making this a truly unique, standout project in India's aviation landscape," he said.

Project Progress and Milestones

Reviewing the physical progress on-site, the Minister shared that despite early challenges, systematic planning and robust execution have successfully mitigated obstacles in its way. He announced that approximately 80 per cent of the overall construction work has been completed. Specifically, 75 per cent of the work on the state-of-the-art terminal building has been finished, while ancillary structures, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, the primary runway, and the taxiway have reached 100 per cent completion.

Terminal and Cargo Facilities

To cater to the massive industrial ecosystem emerging in Dholera, the Minister highlighted that a dedicated 2,500-square-meter cargo terminal is being built. Additionally, a passenger terminal spanning 25,000 square meters with an annual handling capacity of 20 lakh (2 million) passengers is being constructed to ensure seamless passenger traffic.

Vision and Multi-Modal Connectivity

The Union Minister detailed the visionary blueprint behind Dholera, attributing its initial concept to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who envisioned a futuristic city, manufacturing hub, and world-class airport during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. To bring this vision to fruition, a Joint Venture (JV) was formed between the Airport Authority of India, the Government of Gujarat, and NICDIT (under DPIIT).

The Aviation Minister further added, "Dholera is being designed as a model of multi-modal connectivity. Alongside world-class air connectivity, the airport is linked to a premium six-lane National Highway and a high-speed rail corridor. In fact, the Central Cabinet recently sanctioned ₹20,667 crore for the rail corridor project, and we have ensured that its entry point and station will be positioned directly adjacent to the airport terminal. A passenger travelling from Ahmedabad will be able to disembark from the high-speed train directly at the terminal."

An 'Aerotropolis' Driving Economic Activity

Addressing the broader strategic vision, the Minister explained that airports must evolve beyond simple civil aviation operations to become engines of economic activity. This shift in mindset is reflected in Dholera's design as an 'Aerotropolis'. He said, "Whenever global or domestic companies look to invest in futuristic technologies--whether in semiconductor manufacturing or green energy--their primary demand is proximity to an airport. Dholera offers this exact competitive advantage. Notably, Tata's upcoming semiconductor facility and Airbus's defense partnerships will benefit directly from our specialised Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hangars on-site. These hangars will support the MRO operations of India's first indigenous military transport aircraft, the C-295."

'Make in India' Aerospace Hub

He further added, "In a major milestone for civil aviation, we have finalised an MOU between Brazilian aerospace major Embraer and Adani Aviation Systems. Dholera has been chosen as the location for the Final Assembly Line for India's first civilian 'Make in India' aircraft, with a target to roll out the first plane by 2028. This makes Dholera the ultimate destination for future investments in semiconductors, electronics, and aerospace."

Timeline for Completion and Operationalisation

The Minister concluded the press briefing by outlining a strict timeline, directing contractors and authorities to target the completion of on-site work by September. Parallelly, the Ministry will work closely with the DGCA to secure the necessary airport licensing within the next three months, aiming to operationalise Dholera International Airport by September or October.

Update on Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation

Regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash involving the Air India flight, the Minister stated that the investigation is currently in its final stages. He emphasised that the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), which is the organisation handling the probe, is fully capable and is carrying out the investigation in a completely transparent manner. He highlighted that while it is important to bring out the report as quickly as possible, it is far more crucial that the absolute truth regarding how and why the accident occurred comes to light. The Minister concluded by expressing confidence that the final report of the investigation will be out very soon. (ANI)