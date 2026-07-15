In Chhattisgarh, the Maa Saraswati Jagrata Band, a group of 15-20 visually impaired artists, has become a symbol of hope. They defy physical limitations, inspiring many with their journey of resilience and self-reliance through devotional music.

Defying physical limitations with determination and perseverance, a group of visually impaired musicians in Chhattisgarh has carved out an identity through music, inspiring many with their journey of resilience and self-reliance. The Maa Saraswati Jagrata Band, comprising 15 to 20 visually impaired artists, has become a symbol of hope, performing devotional music at religious events and proving that talent and dedication can overcome adversity. When the beats of the dholak, the melodies of the harmonium and devotional songs fill the air, audiences are often unaware that the performers cannot see. Guided by determination rather than eyesight, the musicians have transformed personal struggles into a source of inspiration.

From Depression to Dedication

Speaking to ANI, Ritik Thakur, president of the Maa Saraswati Jagrata Band, said he lost his eyesight at the age of 13 and battled depression for nearly three years before rebuilding his life through music. "For about three years, I was in deep depression and spent a whole year confined to bed. My father enrolled me in a school where I learned Braille. He used to sing and play musical instruments, and accompanying him introduced me to music. I have been connected with it since my school days," Thakur said.

Recalling the band's early days, he said people doubted whether visually impaired artists could successfully run a music group. "When we started the band, people questioned how we would manage. But we continued our efforts. Over the last two years, new members joined, the band was reorganised, and we have not looked back since. Art is everything to us, and my dream is to take the band to greater heights," he said. Thakur said his only wish is for visually impaired artists to receive the same respect and recognition as any other performer and appealed to people to support the band rather than sympathise with its members.

Finding Independence Through Music

Band member Raisingh Markam said music helped him gain confidence and become financially independent. "I received my music education at the Manendragarh School, where I learned to play the dholak. Since childhood, I had a passion for the instrument. Earlier, people would make comments about my visual impairment, but after joining the band, we gained confidence that we could earn our livelihood through music," he said.

Singer Baljeet Dewangan said he developed an interest in music only after joining a school for the visually impaired, where he was introduced to different musical instruments. "I later learned classical music. Music became my goal, and despite the challenges, I remained committed to it. My parents always supported me. Whenever I felt discouraged, I drew inspiration from legendary singer Ravindra Jain after learning about his journey," he said.

Through their performances, the members of the Maa Saraswati Jagrata Band continue to challenge stereotypes and demonstrate that determination and talent can overcome even the toughest obstacles. (ANI)