Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated the probe into the Ahmedabad Air India crash is in its final stages, with the AAIB report expected soon. He assured a transparent inquiry amid demands from victims' families for better communication and testing.

Investigation in Final Stages: Minister Naidu

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday stated that the investigation into the Ahmedabad plane crash involving an Air India flight has entered its final stages and the final report is expected to be released shortly. Speaking on the progress of the inquiry, the Minister expressed full confidence in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), asserting that the organisation is conducting the probe with professional rigour and complete transparency. "Regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash involving the Air India flight, the investigation is currently in its final stages. The AAIB, which is the organisation handling the probe, is fully capable and is carrying out the investigation in a completely transparent manner," Naidu said.

The Minister emphasised that "While it is important to bring out the report as quickly as possible, it is far more crucial that the absolute truth regarding how and why the accident occurred comes to light." Naidu reassured that "the final report of the investigation will be out very soon."

Families Demand Transparency, Independent Probe

This comes after the families of the deceased requested five demands, citing alleged lack of communication and concerns regarding the integrity of the ongoing probe. The letter urged the Ministry to ensure that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) conducts independent simulator validation tests before issuing the Final Report, and that AAIB provides regular updates to the families every 15 or 30 days. Additionally, one demand is that a clear timeline be announced for the Final Report and that it be released as soon as possible. Along with that, an experienced commercial pilot with Boeing 787 and aircraft accident investigation experience should be included in the investigation process, and ensure that families are not pressured to sign any release that takes away their rights against other responsible parties.

"I respectfully request your kind intervention to ensure that the investigation into this tragic accident is fair, transparent, and completed as soon as possible. At present, families are not receiving proper updates about the investigation. We request that AAIB create a proper communication channel with the families and provide updates every 15 or 30 days. AAIB should also organise a meeting or conference where family members can ask questions and receive clear answers," one of the letters said.

The letters highlighted that the Federation of Indian Pilots has requested independent Full Flight Simulator validation tests, and these tests are important because they will help check the sequence of events mentioned in the Preliminary Report. "We have already lost our loved ones. We only seek the truth, regular communication, a fair investigation, and protection of our legal rights," the letter said.

AAIB Confirms Progress in Probe

The Air India AI-171 flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, along with 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground.

Earlier in June, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash is in its final stages, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit its final report soon, while strictly adhering to international investigation protocols.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the tragic accident in Ahmedabad involving Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, said it has made significant progress in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data and engine-related components. The bureau added that the evidence gathered and results of examinations are being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. (ANI)