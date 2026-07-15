Delhi Police arrested two law students from Lucknow University for disrupting a Supreme Court hearing. The prime accused, Prabal Pratap Singh, allegedly used abusive language, threw papers, and assaulted security staff during the proceedings.

Delhi Police have arrested two law students in connection with the commotion inside the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case last week and registered an FIR against the prime accused, who assaulted court security personnel while they were performing their official duties. The official alleged that the prime accused disrupted judicial proceedings, used abusive language, and threw papers inside the courtroom.

FIR Registered in Tilak Marg Police Station

According to Delhi Police, the FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station based on the complaint of a Supreme Court security staff member regarding the incident that occurred on July 10 inside Court No. 13 during the hearing of Prabal Pratap and Another vs State of Uttar Pradesh through Commissioner. The official added that the prime accused, Prabal Pratap Singh (24), a third-year law student at Lucknow University, appeared as a Petitioner-in-Person during the hearing.

Allegations in the FIR

According to the FIR, "During the judicial proceedings, accused Prabal Pratap, while appearing as a Petitioner-in-Person, intentionally disrupted the court proceedings by using abusive and unparliamentary language, throwing papers inside the courtroom and creating disorder."

The FIR further alleged, "When staff attempted to maintain decorum and restrain him, the accused used force on the complainant, thereby obstructing him in the discharge of his official duties."

Second Accused Arrested, Charges Filed

Delhi Police said another accused, Chander Bhan (23), a second-year law student at Lucknow University, was also arrested in connection with the incident. The FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 221, 224 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other relevant provisions. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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