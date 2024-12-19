Milestone! 99.2% of India's mobile phones are domestically manufactured, says minister

India has achieved a significant milestone in mobile handset manufacturing, with nearly 99% of devices used in the country now being produced domestically. This information was shared in Parliament by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada.

Milestone! 99.2% of India's mobile phones are domestically manufactured, says minister shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

India has achieved a significant milestone in mobile handset manufacturing. Nearly 99% of the devices used in the country are now being made domestically. This information was shared in Parliament by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada. He stated that the domestic electronics sector has witnessed substantial growth over the past decade.

2.5 million jobs created in electronics sector

In the fiscal year 2014-15, approximately 74% of mobile phones sold in India were imported. Now, India manufactures 99.2% of its mobile handsets domestically. This shift demonstrates India's growing capabilities in electronics manufacturing and its emergence as a mobile exporter.

Jitin Prasada stated that the electronics sector has created approximately 2.5 million jobs, both directly and indirectly. This growth is attributed to various government initiatives aimed at boosting the industry.

India transforms from mobile importer to exporter

The value of electronics production in India has increased from Rs 1,90,366 crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 9,52,000 crore in FY 2023-24. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 17%. The country has transformed from a major importer of mobile phones to an exporter.

'Semicon India' launched with Rs 76,000 cr investment

The government has launched the Semicon India program with an investment of Rs 76,000 crore. This initiative aims to develop the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem within the country. Additionally, there are other schemes to support large-scale electronics and IT hardware manufacturing.

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) and the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) are among these efforts. All such initiatives aim to enhance India's competitiveness in the global electronics market.

However, quality and pricing competition with global players present several challenges.

Also read: Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave shk

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave

Hyderabad New Year celebrations under watch: Police sets timelines for events, bars, and pubs AJR

Hyderabad's New Year celebrations under watch: Police sets timelines for events, bars, and pubs

Kerala suspicion surrounds woman death as son tries to bury body in vennala kochi son arrested anr

Kerala: Suspicion surrounds woman’s death as son tries to bury body in Kochi's Vennala; arrested

Chaos after BJP MP suffers head injury, blames Rahul Gandhi amid protests outside Parliament; He reacts (WATCH) shk

Chaos after BJP MP suffers head injury, blames Rahul Gandhi amid protests outside Parliament; He reacts| WATCH

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing dmn

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks for weddings, parties RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks for weddings, parties

Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee to Pankaj: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024 NTI

Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details gcw

Banking hours in Madhya Pradesh to change from January 2025; Check details

West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details AJR

West Bengal govt gifts employees 6% DA raise to ring in New Year; check details

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave shk

Jharkhand wedding gets icy twist! Bride calls off marriage after groom collapses at venue due to cold wave

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon