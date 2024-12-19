Milestone! 99.2% of India's mobile phones are domestically manufactured, says minister

India has achieved a significant milestone in mobile handset manufacturing, with nearly 99% of devices used in the country now being produced domestically. This information was shared in Parliament by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada.

India has achieved a significant milestone in mobile handset manufacturing. Nearly 99% of the devices used in the country are now being made domestically. This information was shared in Parliament by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada. He stated that the domestic electronics sector has witnessed substantial growth over the past decade.

2.5 million jobs created in electronics sector

In the fiscal year 2014-15, approximately 74% of mobile phones sold in India were imported. Now, India manufactures 99.2% of its mobile handsets domestically. This shift demonstrates India's growing capabilities in electronics manufacturing and its emergence as a mobile exporter.

Jitin Prasada stated that the electronics sector has created approximately 2.5 million jobs, both directly and indirectly. This growth is attributed to various government initiatives aimed at boosting the industry.

India transforms from mobile importer to exporter

The value of electronics production in India has increased from Rs 1,90,366 crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 9,52,000 crore in FY 2023-24. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 17%. The country has transformed from a major importer of mobile phones to an exporter.

'Semicon India' launched with Rs 76,000 cr investment

The government has launched the Semicon India program with an investment of Rs 76,000 crore. This initiative aims to develop the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem within the country. Additionally, there are other schemes to support large-scale electronics and IT hardware manufacturing.

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) and the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) are among these efforts. All such initiatives aim to enhance India's competitiveness in the global electronics market.

However, quality and pricing competition with global players present several challenges.

