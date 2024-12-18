Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report

Balanced diet, effective breed and manure management and precision dairy farming technologies could improve dairy productivity in India and reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the sector, according to a new report.

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

 

Balanced diet, effective breed and manure management and precision dairy farming technologies could improve dairy productivity in India and reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the sector, according to a new report. The report titled "India's Dairy Future: Aligning Livelihoods, Growth, and Climate Solutions" highlights the immense potential of innovative practices to enhance dairy productivity while curbing emissions that accelerate climate change.

Over the decades, India’s female bovine population has doubled, skyrocketing from 122.7 million in 1972 to 246.7 million in 2019. This dramatic growth has mirrored an equally steep rise in greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane—a potent climate-warming gas. Alarmingly, projections estimate India’s livestock sector will contribute 15.7% of global enteric methane emissions by 2050, according to the report.

Despite being the world’s largest milk producer, India faces the challenge of low average milk yield per cow, which remains at just two-thirds of the global average. Compounding this issue is the toll climate change is taking on dairy productivity, with heat stress reducing milk output, impairing reproduction, and escalating disease risks among livestock.

Erratic weather patterns and water scarcity add to the woes of smallholder farmers, who produce 62% of the nation’s milk supply.

The report, jointly authored by the Confederation of Indian Industry's Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence and the Environmental Defense Fund, underscores the necessity for systemic change. “Dairy farmers need support to adopt more climate-resilient practices that improve productivity and resilience,” it states.

A balanced diet for livestock, bolstered by initiatives like the National Dairy Development Board's Ration Balancing Programme, can improve milk yield and reduce emissions. Feeding practices such as silage feeding and the use of drought-tolerant crops like maize, sorghum, and millets provide sustainable alternatives, especially in water-scarce regions.

Cutting-edge solutions like hydroponics and climate-resilient forage crops—including Bajra and Napier grass—offer relief in areas prone to drought.

Effective breeding management through artificial insemination, supported by high-genetic-merit bulls, has also shown promise. However, challenges such as poor estrus detection and repeat breeding need to be addressed through improved animal health services, better cold chain infrastructure, and workforce training.

Manure management practices, including timely drying, composting, and biogas production, hold significant potential for methane reduction. Yet, gaps in awareness and cost concerns hinder widespread adoption.

Precision dairy farming technologies, such as automated milking systems and climate-resilient cattle sheds, promise efficiency but remain financially out of reach for smallholders. Cost-effective innovations could unlock their scalability and drive transformative change across the sector.

With over 300 million dairy cattle and buffaloes, India contributes a staggering 25% of the world’s milk supply and generates 5% of the country’s GDP. The sector is not only a cornerstone of India’s nutrition but also a lifeline for millions of smallholder farmers.

The report emphasizes the urgency of adopting climate-smart strategies to ensure the sustainability of India’s dairy industry. “Good animal husbandry practices, coupled with robust veterinary services and region-specific solutions, are key to transforming the sector,” it concludes.

Also read: Democracy, secularism, socialism end in countries where Muslim population hits 51%: Nitin Gadkari (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH) shk

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH)

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments AJR

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody vkp

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery dmn

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue AJR

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon