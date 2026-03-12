Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allocated a landmark Rs. 118.89 crore for its educational institutions for FY 2026-27. The funds will focus on modern technology, new infrastructure, and skill development for students.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allocated Rs.118.89 crore for the comprehensive development of its educational institutions for the financial year 2026-27. The funds will focus on introducing modern technology, enhancing students' capabilities and providing skill development training, according to am official release.

Historical Funding Comparison

In previous years, excluding salaries, the funds allocated for development works in the TTD Education Department in 2025-26 were Rs. 13.08 crore, Rs. 25.99 crore in 2024-25, Rs. 33.08 crore in 2023-24, Rs. 39.04 crore in 2022-23, and Rs. 24.37 crore in 2021-22. These funds were utilised for building construction and improving infrastructure facilities.

CM's Directive Spurs Funding

For the current financial year 2026-27, a total of Rs. 118.89 crore has been allocated jointly by the SV Vidyadanam Trust and TTD to modernise educational institutions and provide better facilities to students. During a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, suggested taking steps to provide modern facilities to students studying in TTD educational institutions. Following these directions, TTD has allocated these funds to undertake several development works, the release stated.

Allocation for Infrastructure and Development

With this allocation, additional classrooms and hostel accommodation will be constructed, and various development works will be taken up in schools and colleges run by TTD. In addition, to ensure the overall development of students, sports, cultural and co-curricular activities will be encouraged. Training programmes will also be conducted for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Focus on Academic Excellence and Technology

Courses aimed at preparing students for competitive examinations such as IIT, NEET, CA and CLAT will be introduced. Skill development, job-oriented and vocational courses will also be made available. Emphasis will be laid on modern technology-based education by setting up digital classrooms, computers, smart panel boards, computer labs and virtual conference facilities.

Enhancing Student Welfare and Security

Modern CCTV cameras will also be installed in schools and colleges, and mobile medical unit services will be provided, the release stated. Special attention will be given to providing medical services to girl students studying in Sri Padmavathi Women's Educational Institutions (SPW Junior College, SPW Degree College and Polytechnic College) by appointing the necessary medical staff.

Comprehensive plans are being prepared to further develop the TTD Education Department with modern facilities. (ANI)