Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting government bungalow back

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted his old government bungalow, a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored as per the directive of the Supreme Court.  “Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," said the Congress leader when asked to comment on the development.

    Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting government bungalow back gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been reallotted his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow in Delhi, after his parliamentary membership was restored, sources said on Tuesday. He had vacated the bungalow in April this year, after his disqualification as an MP. When asked for a reaction on getting back his official residence as an MP, Rahul told media, "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai (Whole of India is my home)".

    Gandhi, however, is yet to decide on taking the bungalow and MP has eight days to respond to it, according to the report.

    When Rahul Gandhi was elected as an MP from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, for the first time in 2004, he was given the address 12, Tughlaq Lane house. Aver the years, 12, Tughlaq Lane emerged as the second power centre to 10, Janpath, the residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi.. The former Congress chief relocated to 10 Janpath in the national capital on April 22, giving up his official house.

    Also Read | Manipur police files case against oldest paramilitary force Assam Rifles for alleged obstruction

    Gandhi was found guilty in the defamation case brought by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi from Surat on March 24, and the Surat metropolitan court handed down a two-year prison term. He lost his eligibility to serve as a member of parliament the next day.

    The Gujarat High Court rejected a stay of his conviction in the case last month. Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case was, however, overturned by the Supreme Court on August 4, allowing him to return to the Parliament.

    Also Read | 'Nothing less than apology': INDIA leaders submit privilege notice against Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I ride therefore I am Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty last post leaves netizens teary eyed gcw

    'I ride, therefore I am': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last post leaves netizens teary-eyed

    Manipur police files case against oldest paramilitary force Assam Rifles for alleged obstruction snt

    Manipur police files case against oldest paramilitary force Assam Rifles for alleged obstruction

    Quad Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    'Quad' Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    WATCH Dangerous car stunt in Delhi-Meerut Expressway goes viral, police promises action snt

    WATCH: Dangerous car stunt on Delhi-Meerut Expressway goes viral, police promises action

    Kerala: Puthupally by-election to be held on September 5 anr

    Kerala: Puthupally by-election to be held on September 5

    Recent Stories

    Singapore Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail snt

    Singapore: Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail

    Football Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident at , vows to learn from experience osf

    Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident at , vows to learn from experience

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love ADC

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love

    Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version ATG EAI

    Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version

    Golden Temple to Paonta Sahib: 7 must-visit Gurudwaras in India LMA

    Golden Temple to Paonta Sahib: 7 must-visit Gurudwaras in India

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon