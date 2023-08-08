Manipur police files case against oldest paramilitary force Assam Rifles for alleged obstruction

After the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from a troubled Manipur district, a police case has been filed against them for alleged obstruction, prompting concerns over law enforcement dynamics.

Shortly after the withdrawal of the central paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, from a violence-stricken district in Manipur, reports indicate that a police case has been lodged against the force personnel. The Union Home Ministry holds administrative control over Assam Rifles, while the Army exercises operational control. Allegations have surfaced that the Assam Rifles personnel hindered the state police's efforts to apprehend individuals believed to be responsible for a triple homicide that occurred last Saturday in Bishnupur district.

On August 5, an FIR was officially filed, coinciding with the emergence of a video on social media depicting a purported confrontation between Manipur police and Assam Rifles personnel.

The video exhibits Manipur police commandos engaged in a heated exchange with Assam Rifles personnel, accusing them of obstructing their operation while pursuing suspected militants.

As per an NDTV report, the FIR filed by officer in charge of Phougakchao Ikhai police station of Bishnupur district read, "On reaching the Kutub Wali Masjid located at Kwakta ward 8 along Pholjang road, the state police teams were stopped, and their way was blocked by the personnel of the 9 Assam Rifles by keeping and parking their Casper vehicle in middle of the Kwakta Pholjang road, obstructing in discharging their law bound duty."