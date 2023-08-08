'Nothing less than apology': INDIA leaders submit privilege notice against Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Amidst the ongoing proceedings, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly urged members to return to their seats and maintain decorum in the House before adjourning it for the third time until 2 pm.

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc in the Rajya Sabha took a step on Tuesday (August 8) by submitting a privilege notice against Union Minister Piyush Goyal, accusing him of using an unparliamentary word. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, alleged that Goyal, who serves as the leader of the House, had referred to opposition leaders as 'traitors'. Ramesh demanded an apology from Goyal for his choice of words.

In a tweet, Ramesh expressed, "Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them 'traitors'."

He further asserted, "Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do."

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly urged members to return to their seats and maintain decorum in the House before adjourning it for the third time until 2 pm. Dhankhar conveyed that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had informed him that Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had used an "inappropriate word".

The Chairman mentioned, "Let me examine. It will not be in the record of the House."

The Chairman mentioned, "Let me examine. It will not be in the record of the House."

Goyal, on his part, also requested the Chair to expunge any unparliamentary remark if made by him during the session.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned, "Please examine his (Goyal's) statement. Charges which he levelled against us calling traitor and charge of money… Sir, what is all that?"

When the proceedings resumed at 2 pm, opposition leaders from the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) staged a walkout from the Upper House. Ramesh explained that their decision to walk out for the rest of the day was due to "the continued refusal of the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to apologise for the highly objectionable and completely unacceptable remarks he made against leaders of the INDIA parties."

Additionally, Ramesh highlighted the "continued refusal of the Modi government to allow an immediate discussion on Manipur on the basis of a mutually negotiated Motion" as another factor influencing their walkout.