In Rajasthan, a video of three men skipping a long toll booth queue and celebrating has gone viral. The group filmed themselves bypassing hundreds of cars, which has since earned them immense backlash on social media for their entitlement and lack of civic sense.

In Rajasthan, three guys seemed to find what they believed to be a shortcut as many cars waited their turn at a toll booth. Their decision to skip the queue, and proudly celebrate it on camera, has since earned them immense backlash. In the video, a huge queue of cars waiting to pay tolls is approached by three individuals in a car. The group drove beside the queue and moved toward the front rather than joining the lineup like everyone else.

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The people inside the cars seemed delighted by what they were doing as they passed one after another. One person remarked on how lengthy the wait was behind them, while another said they had passed at least 100 cars. As they continued their move, the vehicle was filled with laughter.

The behaviour appeared to be celebrated in the video itself. It was characterised as a method of crossing a toll plaza in Rajasthan in a caption on the screen. By the conclusion of the video, a car behind them had created room for the three of them to sneak into the queue close to the front. They started laughing as soon as they were able to blend into the wait. Their "mission" was deemed successful in a final caption.

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How Did Social Media React?

Social media users were more troubled by the group's evident joy in queue-jumping than by the act itself. Many noted that the men publicly displayed their ability to get around the system and then published it online as a triumph, while hundreds of drivers had waited patiently for their turn.

The episode was cited by a number of users as an illustration of the increasing trend of seeing regulations as optional if one can get away with disregarding them. Others contended that normalising such action for amusement and social media attention was more problematic than just crossing the queue.

Since then, the video has rekindled discussions about common rule-breaking, road discipline, and civic sensibility. The fact that three guys avoided a lengthy wait of cars was not what many viewers found most annoying. It was that they seemed to find the whole affair amusing.