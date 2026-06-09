A shocking viral video shows two men openly smoking a chilam in the luggage compartment of a moving Mumbai local train. The incident, reportedly filmed on the Western Railway line, has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about passenger safety and the enforcement of rules on the suburban railway network.

A shocking video allegedly showing two men smoking a chilam inside a moving Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, sparking concern among commuters and raising questions about passenger safety and enforcement inside suburban railway services. A young person and a middle-aged man are seen openly smoking a chilam while sitting in the luggage compartment of a local train during the day in the event, which was allegedly captured on camera on the Western Railway line. A fellow traveller caught the deed on tape, and it has now gone viral on the internet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The young person is seen lighting the chilam in the widely shared video, then handing it to the man sitting next to him after taking a whiff. Seemingly unaffected by the presence of other passengers, both of them keep smoking as the train moves further. Netizens are outraged by the footage, with many wondering how such behaviours could occur in public within one of Mumbai's largest public transit systems.

Watch Viral Video

A chilam, often referred to as a chillum, is a traditional conical smoking pipe constructed of stone or clay that is frequently used to smoke cannabis or tobacco. What drug was being ingested in the widely shared video is still unknown, though.

The precise time and location of the event have not yet been confirmed by the authorities. Additionally, neither Western Railway nor the Government Railway Police (GRP) nor the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have released an official comment on any action taken against the people in the video.

Concerns about rule infractions inside Mumbai's suburban train system, which transports millions of people daily, have been rekindled by the footage. Smoking inside train cars and on railway facilities is absolutely forbidden under Indian law.