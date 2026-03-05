AIADMK leader D Jayakumar has slammed TVK Chief Vijay, mocking him as an actor reading a script. This follows Vijay's rally where he accused DMK and AIADMK of collusion and asserted that his party, TVK, will win the upcoming Assembly elections.

AIADMK Leader Mocks Actor Vijay's Political Remarks

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar has launched a scathing attack on actor and TVK Chief Vijay following his recent remarks regarding the party. Jayakumar strongly dismissed Vijay's allegations that the DMK and AIADMK governments are functioning together indirectly. "Memorising a script and speaking is easy after all; he is an actor skilled in performance," Jayakumar mocked the TVK Chief while interacting with the media on Wednesday.

Vijay Hits Back at DMK, Predicts TVK Victory

These remarks were made following a massive public rally held by TVK Chief Vijay in Thanjavur, where he launched a fierce critique against Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government. During his address, Vijay asserted that while the Chief Minister might attempt to silence his voice, he can never silence the "Vijay" that exists in every household across the state.

Cricket Analogy for Polls

Vijay also drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections, criticising the DMK for framing the contest as "Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu" and asserting that even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match Tamil Nadu. He emphasised that "Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu," adding that all divisions will be set aside and the TVK team will emerge victorious. "Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of Tamil Nadu team versus Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win," Vijay said.

'Cannot Silence Every Vijay': Actor Challenges CM Stalin

However, he also thanked Stalin for voicing support for the movie Jananayagan, noting the widespread backing it received from the public. "Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign," Vijay said. (ANI)