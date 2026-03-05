Following flight disruptions from the Iran conflict, SpiceJet is operating special flights from UAE cities like Dubai and Fujairah to Mumbai and Delhi. Air India has also announced relief measures, offering refunds and rescheduling for affected passengers.

SpiceJet Announces Special Flights

Amid continuing disruptions to flight operations due to the Iran conflict in the Middle East, SpiceJet has announced the operation of multiple special flights from the United Arab Emirates to India to support passengers and ease connectivity concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The airline said on Wednesday that it continues to operate several additional services from key UAE cities, including Dubai and Fujairah, to Mumbai and Delhi.

The special flights are aimed at assisting stranded passengers and ensuring smoother movement between the two countries during this period.

SpiceJet continues to operate multiple special flights from the UAE to India to support passenger travel during this time. Additional flights have been scheduled to ensure smoother connectivity.#FlySpiceJet #SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/H2oKgwzgxe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 4, 2026

Detailed Flight Schedule

According to the flight schedule released on X post, on March 5, flight SG 9014 will operate from Dubai to Mumbai (STD 1:55, STA 6:25), while SG 9036 will connect Fujairah to Mumbai (STD 4:20, STA 8:30). Other services from Fujairah to Delhi include SG 9006 (11:10-16:40), SG 9082 (19:05-00:10), and SG 9085 (14:35-19:40). Additional Fujairah-Mumbai flights on the same day include SG 9087 (12:30-17:00) and SG 9089 (20:30-1:00).

For March 6, SpiceJet has scheduled multiple departures from Fujairah to Mumbai and Delhi. These include SG 9014 (1:55-6:25), SG 9036 (4:20-8:30), SG 9712 (10:50-15:40), SG 9714 (20:20-1:00), SG 9044 (23:30-4:00), SG 9087 (12:30-17:00), and SG 9089 (20:30-1:00) to Mumbai. Services to Delhi include SG 9072 (0:05-5:10), SG 9006 (11:10-16:40), SG 9082 (21:15-2:20), SG 9085 (12:05-17:10), and SG 9073 (23:05-3:55).

Additionally, for March 7, SG 9014 will operate from Fujairah to Mumbai (1:15-5:25).

Air India's Relief Measures

Meanwhile, Air India has also announced relief measures for passengers affected by the ongoing situation. In view of the continuing developments impacting flight operations, the airline is offering customers the option of complimentary rescheduling or full refunds on cancellation for confirmed bookings made on or before February 28, on flights to and from the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Europe, for travel up to March 10.

Air India said on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has started operating a few flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers, giving the highest priority to their safety and well-being.

Background of the Middle East Conflict

The announcements come at a time when several airlines have been disrupted due to Middle East tension after the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)