AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami has strongly condemned the DMK government following the Supreme Court's approval of the Mekedatu dam project, blaming CM M.K. Stalin's 'inaction' for betraying the rights of Tamil Nadu farmers.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) issued a strongly worded condemnation of the DMK government on Thursday following the Supreme Court's permission for Karnataka to proceed with its Mekedatu dam project, a decision he described as a "deeply painful and shocking blow" to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Calling the Cauvery "the lifeline of Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said the river sustains the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers in the delta region and provides drinking water to more than 20 districts. "Any obstruction or diversion of Cauvery waters threatens the very existence of Tamil Nadu's farmers. Today's decision has pushed them into fear, anxiety, and uncertainty," he said.

DMK's Inaction Blamed for 'Painful' Outcome

Palaniswami squarely blamed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the "sleeping DMK government" for enabling this outcome. "Instead of forcefully opposing Karnataka's plan to turn Tamil Nadu into a desert, the DMK government failed to present strong arguments before the Supreme Court. Their inaction has paved the way for this judgment," he charged, as per the release.

'DMK's Silence at CWMA Meeting Led to Grave Consequences'

Recalling AIADMK's continuous and uncompromising opposition, Palaniswami said that during the 28th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in Delhi on February 1, 2024, Karnataka had sought to include the Mekedatu dam proposal in the meeting agenda. "At that time, too, I exposed the DMK government's silence. Their refusal to object then has today resulted in grave consequences."

DMK Accused of Sacrificing TN's Rights for Business Interests

He said it was "an unforgivable crime" that the DMK leadership, driven by their business and political interests in Karnataka, had effectively acted as guarantors for the neighbouring state. "To protect their family's business ventures there, the DMK rulers have sacrificed Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery," he said.

'Wake Up and Restore TN's Rights': EPS Urges DMK

EPS urged the DMK government to immediately take all necessary legal and administrative measures to restore Tamil Nadu's rightful share in the river. "The DMK must wake up at least now. The farmers of Tamil Nadu, and the millions who depend on Cauvery water, cannot afford any further betrayal," he said. (ANI)