MeitY denied blocking Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post on TVK chief Vijay's swearing-in, stating the platform's internal system was at fault. The content has been restored. Vijay also took oath as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister.

MeitY Denies Role in Blocking Rahul Gandhi's Post

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied any involvement in the blocking of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's Instagram posts featuring TVK Chief Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, clarifying that MeitY had nothing to do with the action taken by the social media platform, sources said on Sunday.

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Sources further clarified that the blocking of the posts was a result of the social media giant's own internal mechanisms, which mistakenly flagged the LoP's posts for blocking, confirming that the affected content has now been restored on the platform.

"It has been wrongly claimed by certain social media handles that certain posts of the LoP were restricted by MeitY. It is clarified that MeitY had nothing to do with this action; it was because of the platform's own internal system mistakenly flagging the posts for blocking, which have now been restored in the platform," the sources said.

Government sources issued a response following allegations by the Congress party against the ministry, claiming that Instagram had "blocked" Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay, purportedly due to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regulations.

Congress Alleges Suppression of Opposition Voice

In a post on X, former Youth Congress National Campaign Head Srivatsa claimed that the reel had garnered 12 million views in less than an hour, while the viral photo post had reached 46 million people. He further alleged that the ministry is actively restricting the voices of opposition leaders in the country.

"Instagram has blocked LOP Rahul Gandhi's reel and pictures post featuring him and Thalapathy Vijay at today's swearing-in ceremony. The viral reel had gathered 12 million views in less than a hour and the viral pics post had already reached 46 million people. Meta cites no reason as to why his account has become inaccessible. The "glitch" is because of MEITY rules! Rahul Gandhi's social media accounts have been suppressed for a long time. His X reach, YouTube views, Insta followers have all been suppressed. This is how India's opposition leaders voice is curtailed," said Srivatsa.

Vijay Sworn In as Tamil Nadu CM in Historic Transition

Earlier, Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice.

As thousands of supporters erupted in cheers, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his cabinet colleagues.

In his emotional first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay repeatedly highlighted his humble background and rejected any larger-than-life political image around him. "My dear people, my own family... I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," he said to deafening applause.

Thanking young voters and children who passionately campaigned for him, Vijay made a special mention of his Gen Z supporters, saying, "A special word of thanks to the little friends who call me 'Vijay Mama.' It is because of them that all of this has happened. I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident -- this Vijay Mama will always be there for you." The line immediately became one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony online.

Calling his victory "a new beginning," the TVK founder declared, "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is the start of a new era of real, secular and social justice." (ANI)