The governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, while celebrating Holi at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, said the festival symbolises equality in the truest sense and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in ensuring the safety and return of Indian citizens from Middle Eastern countries.

Holi: A Festival of Equality

Speaking to ANI at Raj Bhavan, the Governor extended Holi greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the country. "Holi is a festival of equality in the true sense. On this day, everyone becomes equal. The feeling of who is big and who is small ends, and people celebrate with enthusiasm," Shukla said.

He added that if society embraces this spirit beyond the festival, it would strengthen the feeling of social harmony and unity. "If society lives with the spirit of Holi, then true equality can be realised," he said, urging people to celebrate the festival peacefully and with enthusiasm, keeping in mind that such festivals are rooted in seasonal and cultural traditions.

Fight Against Drug Abuse

The Governor also spoke about the ongoing fight against drug abuse, stating that the people of Himachal Pradesh are aware and actively working against the menace. He said the state administration, government, and Raj Bhavan are collectively engaged in efforts to curb drug abuse.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently given messages against drug abuse and has also been working towards making India, including Himachal Pradesh, tuberculosis-free.

Safety of Indians in the Middle East

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, Shukla said that the Prime Minister has been in constant touch with heads of state in the region to ensure the safety of Indian nationals. He mentioned that in the past two days, Indian citizens have been brought back safely to cities including Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi.

"There are over 90 lakh Indians living in Middle Eastern countries. The Prime Minister is ensuring their safety and facilitating their return wherever necessary, including people from Himachal Pradesh," the Governor said, expressing confidence that Indian citizens abroad are being protected and supported.

He concluded by reiterating his Holi greetings and wishing peace, prosperity, and harmony to all citizens. (ANI)