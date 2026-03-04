TVK chief Vijay slammed TN CM MK Stalin at a Thanjavur rally, declaring the next government will be TVK's. He said Stalin can't silence a 'Vijay' in every home and criticized the DMK's 'fake model' administration and inaction on key issues.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday launched a strong critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government, asserting that while the Chief Minister may try to silence him, he cannot silence a Vijay in every household across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'You cannot silence every Vijay'

Speaking at a public rally in Thanjavur, Vijay referred to the controversy surrounding the release of his film Jananayagan, thanking Stalin for voicing support for the movie and noting the widespread backing it received from the public.

"Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign," Vijay said.

'Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu'

Vijay drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections, criticising the DMK for framing the contest as "Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu" and asserting that even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match Tamil Nadu. He emphasised that "Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu," adding that all divisions will be set aside and the TVK team will emerge victorious.

"Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of Tamil Nadu team versus Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win," Vijay said.

TVK's poll promises

Outlining his party's priorities, Vijay said that a TVK government would not just announce schemes but ensure all projects are completed within five years. He also expressed his personal wish to be born into a farming family in the next birth and criticised the state government for inaction on fishermen's issues, calling for genuine pressure on the Union Government to protect fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy. He assured that under a TVK government, fishermen's safety would be fully ensured.

"If there is such a thing as a next birth, I wish to be born into a farming family. In a TVK government, we will not just announce schemes; we will strive to complete all announced projects within five years.On the fishermen's issue, the Chief Minister writes letters occasionally and then goes to sleep. What is needed is genuine and emotional pressure on the Union Government. The Sri Lankan Navy should not even lay a hand on our fishermen. We must not allow them to touch our fishermen. Their safety must be guaranteed--that is our only agenda. Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured," said Vijay.

DMK accused of 'misleading' public

Vijay further accused the DMK of misleading the public on issues such as NEET and basic amenities, and criticised the current administration for financial excuses and false promises.

"When people ask for basic amenities, you dismiss it by citing financial burden. Even though you knew that the State government cannot ban the NEET examination, you misled the people by claiming that you would put an end to it. Do you believe this Vijay, or do you believe Stalin?," said Vijay.

'Stand-up comedy government': Vijay's earlier attacks

In February, Vijay had launched a sharp attack at the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing them of running a "fake model" administration and mocking them as "stand-up comedy government."

Addressing a rally in Vellore, Vijay remarked that the political fight in the state is between TVK and DMK, while emphasising that "Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu", a direct reference to the famous remarks from former Assam Congress leader DK Barooah, in which he had said "India is Indira, Indira is India".

"In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin, sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay; Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK. Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu. This election will be historic, and it's a miracle election," Vijay said.

Vijay also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of making fake promises, vowing that he would meet every citizen in the state personally once his party forms government in the state.

2026 polls to be a three-way contest

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively in the 234-seat assembly. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)