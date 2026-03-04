Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended Holi greetings, calling the festival a reflection of the state's traditions and spiritual values. He said Holi strengthens social harmony and is a vibrant expression of folk culture and unity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, describing the festival as a vital reflection of the region's deep-rooted traditions and spiritual values.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, wrote, "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Holi. Holi is a symbol of colors, joy, and our rich cultural heritage, which strengthens the spirit of social harmony and unity. Holi is not merely a festival of colors, but a vibrant expression of folk culture, classical music traditions, spiritual consciousness, and cultural values. May happiness and prosperity fill your lives--this is my sincere wish."

In a separate post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious and joyous festival of Holi. This festival infuses the colours of unity and togetherness in society, spreading the message of love, harmony, and brotherhood. I pray to God that this sacred festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives."

CM Dhami Attends Holi Milan Celebration

Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebration held at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, where heparticipated in the festival with party office-bearers and workers and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the sacred festival of Holi symbolises love, harmony, and social unity. It conveys the message of eliminating differences and binding society together in a single thread. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, guided by this spirit, remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya, service, and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," and is dedicated to taking every section of society along on the path of inclusive development. (ANI)