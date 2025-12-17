Gorakhpur Food Department seized 750 sacks of roasted chickpeas coloured with hazardous synthetic dye during a warehouse raid in UP. The dye, used for clothes and paper, is unsafe for consumption and can cause serious health issues, including cancer.

In a major food safety action, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have seized 750 sacks of roasted chickpeas that were coloured using hazardous chemicals. Officials warned that the chickpeas were unsafe for human consumption and could cause serious health problems, including damage to the liver and kidneys, and even cancer.

The seizure was made by the Gorakhpur Food Department following a raid at a warehouse located under the Rajghat police station area.

Secret tip-off leads to warehouse raid

According to officials, the Food Department received secret information that trucks carrying roasted chickpeas treated with synthetic colour had arrived at a warehouse in Gorakhpur, reports India Today. Acting on this input, a team conducted a raid at the location on Monday.

During the inspection, officers found large quantities of roasted chickpeas that appeared unusually bright yellow in colour. Suspecting adulteration, the team immediately stopped the sale and began further checks.

Synthetic dye used to attract buyers

Officials confirmed that the chickpeas were coloured using a synthetic yellow dye. This dye is normally used for colouring clothes and giving yellow colour to paper. It is not meant for food use under any condition.

The dye was allegedly added to make the chickpeas look more attractive so that innocent consumers would buy them, unaware of the danger.

Food safety tests carried out on the spot confirmed that a large amount of chemical dye had been mixed into the roasted chickpeas, making them extremely harmful.

750 sacks seized, each weighing 40 kg

Assistant Commissioner of Food Sudhir Singh said that 750 sacks of the adulterated chickpeas were recovered during the raid. Each sack weighed 40 kilograms.

“The sacks have been seized and their sale has been completely banned. After laboratory examination, the presence of a large quantity of artificial dye was confirmed,” Singh said, per India Today.

He added that the chickpeas had been brought to Gorakhpur from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Serious health risks, especially for children

Officials issued a strong warning to the public, saying that consumption of such chemically treated food can have serious consequences.

“This synthetic yellow dye is not meant for consumption. It is very dangerous, especially for children and pregnant women. It has a high potential to cause cancer and can severely damage the liver and kidneys,” Sudhir Singh said.

He urged people to avoid buying roasted chickpeas that look unusually bright yellow and to remain alert while purchasing food items from markets. The Food Department said a detailed investigation is underway to identify everyone involved in this illegal network, from suppliers to distributors.

“An operation will be launched against everyone involved, wherever this network extends. Those found supplying such adulterated chickpeas will have their licences cancelled. Their supply will be stopped, and strict legal action will be taken,” Singh said.

Two samples were collected from the seized stock and sent for examination. Laboratory tests confirmed heavy use of artificial colour.

Statewide campaign to check food adulteration

Officials said the Food Safety and Drug Administration has started a statewide campaign to identify and stop the sale of food products coloured with harmful chemicals. The department plans to increase inspections at warehouses, transport hubs, and markets to ensure unsafe food does not reach consumers.

Roasted chickpeas are commonly eaten across India and are generally considered a healthy snack. However, officials warned that visual appeal should not be trusted. People are advised to be cautious of chickpeas that look too bright or unnaturally yellow. If in doubt, consumers should avoid buying such products and report them to food safety authorities.