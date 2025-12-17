A man posing as a police officer has been arrested for carrying out a fake raid at a jewellery workshop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh and stealing over 1 kg of gold. The accused, Sheikh Akram, helped plan the crime with a government servant.

A carefully planned fake raid at a jewellery-making workshop in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh has led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man who posed as a police officer. The accused, along with his associates, escaped with more than 1 kilogram of gold after pretending to be officials conducting an official search, according to a report by The Times of India.

Police said the incident caused panic among workers and exposed how criminals misuse uniforms and authority to commit serious crimes.

How the fake raid was carried out

The incident took place on November 27. According to the complaint filed by the workshop owner, five to six men entered the jewellery workshop without warning. One of them was wearing a fake Delhi Police uniform. Four others were dressed in plain clothes and claimed they were Income Tax officials.

The group acted with confidence to look genuine. They first seized the mobile phones of the workshop owner and the workers. This stopped anyone from calling for help. They then carried out what looked like an official search inside the workshop.

During the fake raid, the accused stole about 1 kilogram and 1 gram of gold. Before leaving, they also removed the CCTV DVR from the workshop to erase any evidence of their presence, the TOI report added.

Police investigation and arrests

A case was registered soon after the complaint. Local police arrested five of the accused. However, one key suspect, Sheikh Akram, managed to escape and remained absconding for some time.

DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh said that after his associates were caught, Akram kept changing his location across South Delhi to avoid arrest. A special police team led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Kalkhande finally tracked him down and arrested him from the CR Park area.

Confession and recovery of stolen gold

During questioning, Akram confessed to his role in the crime. Police recovered 130.162 grams of the stolen gold from him. They also seized the motorcycle used during the offence.

Background of the accused and the mastermind

Police said Akram moved to Delhi around 16 to 17 years ago. He worked at several jewellery workshops in Karol Bagh over the years. He is currently employed at a jewellery workshop and lives with his family in Madangir.

Investigators revealed that two to three years ago, Akram came in contact with Parminder, a government servant who is described as the mastermind of the crime. Akram allegedly shared details about jewellery establishments in Karol Bagh. Using this information, Parminder and other associates planned the robbery to make easy money.

Police said further investigation is continuing.