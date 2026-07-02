Mehli Mistry, a long-time associate of the late Ratan Tata, has resigned as a Director of RNT Associates. The move is to facilitate the transfer of directorship to new trustees appointed under Ratan Tata's will, following his own resignation.

Long-time associate of the late Ratan Tata and former trustee of various Tata Trusts, Mehli Mistry, has resigned as a Director of RNT Associates Private Limited, the private investment firm owned by the late industrialist that manages an investment portfolio worth over ₹1,000 crore and holds stakes in companies including Ola Electric and Urban Company. An official privy to the development confirmed that Mistry's resignation follows his decision to step down as a trustee of the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust (RTET) and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF). With the trusteeship changing hands, the directorship of RNT Associates was also transferred to the new trustees in accordance with Ratan Tata's will.

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Reason for Resignation

Explaining the reason for his resignation, Mistry said that he has handed over the directorship to the new trustees appointed under Ratan Tata's will. Since he was no longer a trustee of the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust (RTET) and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), he resigned as a director to facilitate the transfer and enable the trustees to divide the assets between Ratan Tata's personal trust and foundation in accordance with the provisions of his will.

Mistry's Resignation Letter

In his resignation letter dated June 30, 2026, addressed to the Board of Directors of RNT Associates Pvt. Ltd. Mistry wrote, "Owing to my preoccupation with my other commitments, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Director of RNT Associates Private Limited, effective July 1, 2026. Kindly take necessary action to note my resignation and file the necessary notification with the Registrar of Companies as prescribed."

"I wish the Board of Directors and the Company all the best in carrying forward the objectives of the company for which the late Mr Ratan Naval Tata promoted the Company," he added.

(ANI)